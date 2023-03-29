BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that from today the second DLC of SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoriscalled “Blooming of Matricaria”, is finally also available for the version Nintendo Switch of the game. Below we can see a trailer and read more information.

The latest video game belonging to the SAO franchise is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Here you find our review of SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris.

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris – Blooming of Matricaria

Sword Art Online’s second DLC Alicization Lycoris flourishes on Nintendo Switch Blooming of Matricariathe second DLC of SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION LYCORIS is available today for Nintendo Switch! Thanks to the first DLC Blooming of Forget-me-not released at the beginning of the year e Blooming of Matricaria arrived today, the story of SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION LYCORIS is finally complete also on Nintendo Switch. Kirito and his friends will have to take a stand once again against the evil, in the form of the Four Lords, attacking the Central Cathedral to spread chaos in the Underworld. This DLC tells a new story that takes the player through new maps, dungeons and introduces new weapons and new divine animals to challenge. SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION LYCORIS is available for PlayStation4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment