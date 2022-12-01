Sword Art Online can boast various narrative arcs but the first ones are certainly among the favorites of many fans. Kirito and Asuna, the lead couple, are highly regarded and often recreated through cosplay. For example, now let’s see the cosplay of Asuna realized by akatuski_kuruma.

Asuna, in this case, is portrayed in the Alfheim version, as an elven princess. In the series we see her trapped, while in this shot the cosplayer offers a beautiful aquatic shot in front of a waterfall.

Tell us what you think of the cosplay of Asuna made by akatsuki_kuruma? Has the Sword Art Online character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?