This Sunday the match between the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro and the Águilas del América should have been played, however, the game was canceled due to the poor conditions of the Corregidora Stadium field.
In order not to lose pace, the cream-blue team played a friendly match against the Atlantean Iron Coltssquad of the Silver Division.
It was precisely this Sunday when they met at the Coapa facilities, with a favorable result for the blaugrana due to the slightest difference.
What caught the attention of this friendly engagement was that Julian Quinones, America’s new luxury reinforcement for this start of the tournament, has already seen activity and a goal was cancelled. Everything seems to indicate that he filled the eye of coach André Jardine, who will have him as the undisputed starter for next week.
The American team took to the pitch with Óscar Jiménez; Kevin Alvarez, Nestor Araujo, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Jonathan dos Santos, Richard Sánchez, Miguel Layún, Brian Rodríguez, Leo Suárez; and Julian Quinones.
On the other hand, it was surprising that the Chilean Diego Valdés did not appear for this match, who was seen training separately on another field near Coapa. It was thought that it could be the result of an injury, however, the first reports indicate that it was only the decision of the Brazilian strategist, so the Andean is ready for the next match.
For now, América is already preparing for the match on date 3, when next Saturday they receive Puebla at the Azteca.
