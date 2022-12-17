Argentine fans in Doha, Qatar, before the final against France. Fernando Gens / Telam (Fernando Gens / Telam)

A little song to Villoro:

As you know, Granjuán, Argentina is already world champion. Not yet about football – that will have to be processed tomorrow – but about the fans: if this championship was useful for anything, it was for the world to take pity on Messi and surrender to the blue and white fans. (You will notice that, in a demagogue effort, I have just written “fanaticada”: what a shady word. But “partiality” sounds expedient, “the fans” a Spaniard with a cigar and a rasper, and “the followers” ​​remind me of Roadrunner.)

It was whispered, not proclaimed. It’s been a long time since our biggest cultural export has been the pitch songs, which are sung from the Azteca to the Yokohama, but these days it has been established that no one fans like the Argentines: numerous, fervent, tenacious, vociferous, great masters of superstition in action and other ways of believing that we participate. Great teachers, too, of soccer as epic and drama.

It is a triumph: it seems that we have found something where nobody argues with us and we are delighted to wear that medal – and we do everything to keep it. Now the national media are overflowing with stories of fans who took a mortgage or lost their car or girlfriend or job to feel part of this feat. Thus, they consolidate the idea that “no country lives football like Argentina”. And the circle is assembled: we support well because we are good fans and now we support better because everyone believes that we are good fans and then more believe that we are good fans and then we support better and so on. As is always shouted on our courts: “Swollen,/swollen,/swollen there is only one./Swollen is Argentina,/the others swell their balls.”

Thus, the vanguard of this movement –and millionaires and lobbyists and journalists and politicians– walks the streets of Qatar, but the streets of Argentina are flooded with joy: you spoke, just yesterday, of Grandmother transformed into an amulet. Because beyond this new national pride, -higher fanaticism or fanaticism- there is something more central, which is a pure hypothesis, and I hope you’ll forgive me: it seems that Argentines have wanted to be happy about something for a long time, feel united, want to someone all together without qualms, wanting something that can be achieved. One could think, perhaps, of more influential goals, goals that improve lives; If we don’t find them, we have the fulbo –which does not change them but sweetens them.

Because his secret weapon is his ability to turn you, for a while, into a being who only cares about what happens to those boys on that well-kept lawn. It is what I once called “my happy wildness space”, the moment in which I suspend judgment and my habitual ways of looking at the world and focus as almost never before on that which, in the end, does not change anything for me. I do, like so many, but I recognize my inability to prolong that moment: after a while it passes and my life becomes my life again. The key to the true fan is that he gets those 90 minutes to shape his life.

And the problem, too, is to define the “true fan”. Many times those who occupy that place in the scenery and the liturgy are the “barrabravas”, those gentlemen who work as fans, who form mafia groups that receive money and perks from the club leaders to maintain order – who themselves threaten – and who control theft, drugs, false entries, parking lots on the field and live off all of that – so well that they can, for example, move their businesses to Qatar for the season. Unfortunately they are usually the heart of the fans, those who create the songs, those who set the rhythm with the bass drum, those who produce mythology. I went to the Boca stadium for many years and lamented the powers of its bar, the Twelve, the most powerful in the country. But I had to admit that, a couple of afternoons when they were excluded, the field – of Boca! – was a flat murmur. Without the “barras bravas” the Argentine courts are much less hot, less Argentine. That, too, is what we are exporting.

But hey, it’s time to shut up: football is coming, the world final. Now everything depends on a strange question: if France has a terrifying self-control – which allowed them to reserve themselves in previous games and do only what is necessary and seem like a team more or less – or that is what it is. It seems silly, but I prefer not to trust it: l’esprit français deceived us with so many things for so many centuries that one more would not be a surprise. Look if not, for example, our mothers once in love with Lacan, our fathers with Althusser or Sartre, so many friends with Emmanuel Carrère. With them you never have to trust yourself: as soon as you turn around they convince you of something.

In any case, tomorrow the two highest paid employees in Qatar will arrive at the Qatar final ready to take it. The duel between the future and the –next– past is an extraordinary ingredient, incense and myrrh from the East. (And it helps that they both work for the French Qatari team, and that it was a French president and its most famous footballer turned crooked bureaucrat who were most influential in buying Qatar into this tournament. If they win it, it would be a great triumph for corruption. So now, you see, we are the vigilantes.)

The match will surely be one of those plateaus that this World Cup lavishes, with its two or three peaks of emotion –hopefully ours. A journalist said yesterday that now they all play so similarly that the only thing that makes the difference is the “capacity for suffering”; he was mocking but it seems true. Argentina should have it with full hands: that is what we learned. And this time, unlike many others, they are a team: that’s what they learned.

The last time Argentina was world champion, 36 years ago, two thirds of today’s Argentines had not been born: they never experienced that party. I am 65: I saw her win the final twice, at 21 and 29; I saw her lose the final twice, when I was 33 and when I was 57. And I was never in my country when the world champion came out: neither in ’78 nor in ’86, so I hope it works this time too. But I think there is a big difference: that, despite what one may believe about the times of the dictatorship, there has never been as much hopelessness in Argentina as now, Argentine society has never been so fucked up –40 percent poverty– and Therefore, football is the space where all illusions live. It is, on the one hand, moving; on the other it is sad.

It’s what makes tomorrow’s game so important; is what makes it, at the same time, so strange. I hope, Granjuán, that we can shout two or three goals and that, at the end, the break to write our last letters interrupts the party –or prolongs it.

Hugs.

