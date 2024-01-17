Experts advise the education ministers not to completely ban ChatGPT in lessons. However, students should be at least 14 years old when using such systems.

In the realistic awareness that students use ChatGPT and other “large language models” anyway, the Standing Scientific Commission (SWK) of the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs has advised against completely banning language processing models in schools.

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for “Bildungswelten”.

“We don’t think a ban would be effective,” said Ulrike Cress, director of the Leibniz Institute for Knowledge Media in Tübingen. In an impulse paper published on Wednesday, the SWK therefore suggests a transition phase in which an operation can be systematically tested and scientifically supported.

Overall, the SWK believes it is possible to use AI-controlled language models in such a way that they actually make learning easier or support teachers in preparing lessons. However, from the scientists' point of view, this can only be achieved if both teachers and students understand and know how the self-learning ChatGPT system works and can assess the information obtained critically enough.