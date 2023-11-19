Izvestia: Switzerland may join a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation

Switzerland may join the 12th package of EU sanctions. About it “Izvestia” said a source familiar with the situation.

At the same time, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs emphasizes that in each specific case the government of the country decides whether Bern should apply the restrictions imposed by the EU in full, in part, or reject them altogether.

As specified, the Swiss government can make any decision, but in Bern it is assumed that the country will most likely rejoin most of the EU restrictions. Previously, Switzerland had already joined all 11 packages of sanctions.

However, as the publication’s interlocutor said, adherence to anti-Russian restrictions has a detrimental effect not so much on the economy as on the image of the country. Neutrality, which has long been the hallmark of Switzerland, showed a big crack last year, which is recognized even by local politicians.

“Many already understand that, both politically and economically, Switzerland is no longer the same as it was over the previous decades,” the expert noted.

According to him, the decisions have already “affected the image of Switzerland, and political parties want to whitewash and restore it.” At the same time, as the expert suggested, Bern is unlikely to join sanctions aimed at revealing banking secrecy or confiscating assets.

It was previously reported that agreement on the 12th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions would take a long time. A source from one of the states from the Council of the EU spoke about this following the results of the discussion of the permanent representatives of the community countries.

At the same time, on November 13 it was reported that the European Commission would soon submit the 12th package of sanctions against Russia to the Council of the European Union for approval. As specified, the new package will include strict measures to prevent Russia from circumventing restrictions through third countries. Also, the EU, in cooperation with the G7 countries, intends to deprive the Russian Federation of income from diamond trade with European countries.