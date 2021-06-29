TO Yann Sommer, an unexpected hero against France for his penalty arrested to Mbappé, they asked him after the game if it was a worthy stop for Hollywood and he answered with irony: “Yes, it’s crazy. I’ll call Robert De Niro to see if he wants to play with me“.

Sommer, one of the architects of Swiss history, was happy about qualifying: “We noticed that the French had a phase after the two goals where they were a bit arrogant and thought they had won. And we take advantage of it, as if they will remain frozen “, sentenced the Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper.

Sommer has played the last games against Spain in the National League and has a thorn in the back, as his failure led to the defeat in Valdebebas after a goal he scored Ansu Fati. In addition, he was also a rival of Madrid in the Champions League, setting two very good performances. Against Spain, in Saint Petersburg, he should be back at the level he showed against France.