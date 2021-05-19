Swiss inspectors will examine the scale of Russian military activity in the Voronezh and Belgorod regions from 19 to 21 May. This was announced by the head of the National Center for the Reduction of Nuclear Hazard Sergei Ryzhkov, reports Interfax…

“The Russian Federation has agreed to this inspection. The specified area defined by Switzerland is located in the Voronezh and Belgorod regions and covers an area of ​​about 15 thousand square kilometers, ”Ryzhkov said, adding that the inspection of this area will take place within the framework of the Vienna Document on Confidence and Security Building Measures.

He added that such inspections are carried out to determine the extent of military activities carried out in a specific area and subject to prior notification. In the course of their work, the inspectors of the command of military formations and units will hold briefings at which they will tell about their structure, tasks and military activities.

The Vienna Document on Confidence and Security Building Measures was put into effect in November 2011 to develop international security mechanisms and prevent military conflicts in the OSCE area. According to it, the participating states regularly exchange information on deployed military forces and assets, on defense spending, as well as on military planning.