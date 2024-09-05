Switzerland and Spain will face each other in the second match of Group D of the UEFA Nations League. The Swiss team will host the newly crowned Euro champions. On paper, it seems that the team managed by Luis de la Fuente will be slight favourites for this match, although it will be very competitive.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Switzerland and Spain:
City: Geneva, Switzerland
Stadium: Geneva Stadium
Date: September 8th
Schedule: 20:45 hrs in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina, 12:45 hrs in Mexico
The match between Switzerland and Spain will be broadcast on La 1 of TVE in Spain.
In Mexico it can be seen on Sky Mexico, while in Argentina it will be broadcast on ESPN.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Denmark
|
Nations League
|
England
|
1 (5-3) 1 D
|
Eurocup
|
Italy
|
2-0 V
|
Eurocup
|
Germany
|
1-1 E
|
Eurocup
|
Scotland
|
1-1 E
|
Eurocup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Serbia
|
Nations League
|
England
|
2-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
France
|
2-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Germany
|
2-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Georgia
|
4-1 V
|
Eurocup
The Swiss national team is always a rival to be reckoned with. The Swiss always make things difficult for their rivals and will try to do the same against the Spanish to go far in the UEFA Nations League.
Luis de la Fuente has presented his list of players to face Serbia and Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League. There are no major surprises in the squad, although some of the new additions are Minguenza, Pau Torres, Yeremi Pino, Pepelu, Aleix García and Joselu.
Among the absentees are Jesús Navas, who retired from the national team after Euro 2024, and Unai Simón, who is injured.
Swiss: Sommer, Schär, Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez, Aebischer, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuer, Dan Ndoye, Rubén Vargas, Embolo, Fabian Rieder
Spain: Spain: D. Raya, D. Carvajal, A. Laporte, R. Le Normand, M. Cucurella, F. Ruiz, Zubimendi, D. Olmo, N. Williams, L. Yamal, Joselu.
Swiss 1-2 Spain
More news about the Spanish national team
#Switzerland #Spain #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply