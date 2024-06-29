Switzerland and Italy are facing each other this afternoon in the first match of the round of 16 of the Euro Cup. At the moment, neither team has had clear scoring chances, although the Swiss began harassing the Italian area, in a match it is expected to be even. Both teams are seeking at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin to be the first quarter-finalists of the tournament, a round they already reached in the previous edition, which ended up crowning the Azzurra and in which the Swiss team managed to defeat France in the round of 16. Italy is far from its best version: it suffered a defeat against Spain in which it was clearly inferior, came back against Albania and tied against Croatia when the match was about to end. Switzerland added five points in the group stage and still doesn’t know what it’s like to lose: they knocked down Hungary and tied against Scotland and Germany.

Go to start The country The key data Italy have gone 11 games in a row without losing against Switzerland. The country Switzerland starts well Good first minutes from Switzerland, which harasses Italy, at the moment with few resources in attack. Good long passes in search of Embolo. Better Switzerland in these first minutes. Starts the match. Switzerland, 0-Italy, 0 A very close duel where Italy’s statistics and history clash with a Switzerland that has been competing very well in recent tournaments. It may be their moment, but Italian heraldry is very important in this type of duel. The Euro Cup enters its knockout phase. It’s all or nothing in each match. The country The first duel of the round of 16 is approaching Both teams are already warming up. A big duel is approaching: Switzerland-Italy. The country Spalletti: “Fagioli is fresh and has trained very well” Spalletii: “Fagioli doesn’t have much experience at this level, but he has the quality and personality to take charge of a team like the Italian national team. He has trained very well, he is fresh and with this temperature it was the right thing to do.” The country Italy does not lose against Switzerland Italy’s statistics are very favourable against Switzerland. In fact, they have not lost to their Swiss rivals for 30 years. Italy are still doing their thing. They barely managed to get second and are now in the last 16 of the competition. The country The tremendous story of Fagioli Fagioli, who was suspended for the entire season, will now play in the Euro 2019 round of 16 with Italy. The 21-year-old Juventus player was punished for illegal betting. Now he can redeem himself. The country Switzerland, a very competitive team Switzerland faces a great opportunity to do something big in this Euro Cup. He’s been looking for it for several years. The country Jorginho leaves and El Shaarawy enters in Italy Chiesa also enters the Italian eleven, where Di Marco is not there either. Calafiori, suspended, will not be able to play. The country A very renewed eleven in Italy Italy will play the round of 16 with the following eleven: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Darmian; Cristante, Barella, Fagioli; Chiesa, Scamacca and El Shaarawy. The country Embolo, the Swiss striker Switzerland will play this match with the following eleven: Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez; Aebischer, Freuler, Xhaka, Rieder; Vargas, Ndoye and Embolo. The country Switzerland-Italy, the round of 16 of the Euro Cup opens After two days without football, the Euro 2019 Round of 16 begins with two big matches. The first, Switzerland-Italy, is set to be a very even match. Welcome to this live coverage of an exciting clash.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.