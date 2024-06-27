On July 29, the Olympic Stadium in Berlin will be the scene of an exciting confrontation between Italy and Switzerland in the Round of 16 of Euro 2024. Both teams have shown a competitive level in the group stage, with Italy finishing in second place in Group B, thanks to beating Albania and drawing with Croatia. While Switzerland secured its pass by finishing second in Group A, also by tying with one of the favorites and hosts, Germany, also tying with Scotland and beating Hungary in its first match of the tournament. This match promises to be a tactical and exciting battle as both teams look to advance to the quarter-finals.
Looking ahead to the match between Italy and Switzerland we will review the players who have been sanctioned, warned or injured.
The Swiss team will have to deal with the absence of an important player in its tactical scheme. Silvan Widmer, the versatile right back, will also not be able to play the match due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Widmer has been crucial in the Swiss defense, providing balance and experience in the defensive line. His absence will force the Swiss coach to make adjustments to his lineup to compensate for the loss of one of his most valuable players on the right lane.
For its part, Italy will face this crucial match without one of its key players. Riccardo Calafiorithe talented young left-back, will miss the Round of 16 due to an accumulation of yellow cards shown in the Group Stage. Calafiori has been an important part of Italy’s defence against Albania, Spain and Croatia, contributing both defensively and offensively. His absence will be a significant challenge for the Italian coach, who will have to find a solution to maintain solidity on the left flank.
More news about Euro 2024
#Switzerland #Italy #injured #suspended #Euro
Leave a Reply