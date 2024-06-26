The round of 16 of the Euro Cup is here. Many teams have been simmering throughout the Group Stage to find a place in the next phase of the tournament and although the journey has not been easy at all, only sixteen teams have managed to be within four games of being able to lift the trophy, a goal that remains the same for each of those who make up these Round of 16.
Italy and Switzerland begin the Round of 16 after, on the one hand, the Italians managed to be second in Group B, and on the other, the Swiss also achieved that second place but in Group A.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting between
City: Berlin Germany
Stadium: Berlin Olympic Stadium
Date: June 29
Hour: 18:00 in Spain, 13:00 in Argentina and 11:00 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live through La 1 de TVE and in streaming through RTVE Play.
In Argentina will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico in Sky HD and in USA on Foxsports.com.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Germany
|
1-1E
|
Euro Cup
|
Scotland
|
1-1E
|
Euro Cup
|
Hungary
|
1-3V
|
Euro Cup
|
Austria
|
1-1E
|
Friendly
|
Estonia
|
4-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Croatia
|
1-1E
|
Euro Cup
|
Spain
|
1-0 D
|
Euro Cup
|
Albania
|
1-2V
|
Euro Cup
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
1-0V
|
Friendly
|
Türkiye
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
In a group with the hosts, a Hungarian team that was facing the Euro Cup on a long unbeaten streak and the Scottish team, in Switzerland expectations are very high after seeing how their team plays and they have not yet lost a game since They started the Eurocup.
Now they will have to face Italy, a tough nut to crack that is defending the title and the teams that could reach the final of the tournament. Even so, Switzerland already eliminated France in the last Euro Cup and is prepared to spring a new surprise.
The team led by Spalletti managed to qualify as second in Group B, which since the draw was made was the so-called “Group of Death” of this Euro 2024. In Italy they celebrated qualifying for the round of 16 even though it was as second. , allowing them to defend the title obtained in 2021.
Although the goal of this team is to win the tournament for the second time in a row, something that few teams have done. The first obstacle is Switzerland, the second-placed team in Group A.
Italy: Donnarumma, Darmian, Bastioni, Cambiaso, Jorginho, Barella, Pellegrini, Di Marco, Di Lorenzo, Scamacca and Chiesa
Swiss: Summer; Schar, Akanji and Ricardo Rodríguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Stergiou, Shaquiri and Aebischer; Ndoye and Vargas
Italy has proven in the Group Stage to be a team that should not be considered dead, they always fight, always add and are always there alongside the best teams and favorites of the tournament. On the other hand, the Swiss team has made it clear that they are one of those teams that, if you are distracted, they will take advantage and be in the next phase. It is a game of life or death, a game that will be very solid in the midfield but with great importance in defense. From 90min our forecast is to see Italy in the quarterfinals, even if that victory is costly.
Switzerland 0-1 Italy
