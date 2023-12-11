Switzerland | Two killed in shooting, suspect still on the run

The suspected shooter seems to have known the victims from before, the police said.

Two one person has died in a shooting in the Swiss Alps, the news agency Reuters reports. The suspected shooter was still at large on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened early Monday in the city of Sion in southwestern Switzerland. A 36-year-old man fired several shots in two different places. Two people died and one was wounded.

According to preliminary information, the shooter knew his victim from before, the police say. We are still trying to find out the motive of the act.

According to the police, the shooter is dangerous and bystanders should not approach him. On Monday, the police cordoned off the scene in Sion and stopped cars on the main road in the area.

Gun ownership is common in Switzerland. In a country of nine million people, civilians own about 2.3 million firearms.