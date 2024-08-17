Switzerland | Two climbers died after falling more than a kilometer down a mountain in Switzerland

Switzerland|The incident happened on the Matterhorn mountain in the Alps.

Two climber died on Wednesday on the Matterhorn mountains in the Swiss Alps, tells Swiss news company SWI.

According to the local police, the climbers had left early Wednesday morning from the municipality of Zermatt and started climbing the mountain.

When the duo did not return from their journey back to the starting point as planned, they were reported to the rescue team.

An aerial search was conducted for the climbers until two bodies were spotted on the north side of the Matterhorn. The climbers had fallen more than 1,000 meters for an as yet unknown reason. The police continue to investigate the case.

The Matterhorn mountain is 4,479 meters high.