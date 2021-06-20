45 ‘+ 2’



Final first half, Switzerland 2, Turkey 0.



45 ‘+ 2’



Attempt blocked. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Remo Freuler.



Four. Five’



Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Kaan Ayhan.



Four. Five’



Attempt blocked. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



Four. Five’



Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Mehmet Zeki Çelik.



43 ‘



Merih Demiral (Turkey) header from the center of the box misses to the right following a corner.



43 ‘



Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Yann Sommer.



43 ‘



Attempt stopped low to the left. Mert Müldür (Turkey) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ozan Tufan.



43 ‘



Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.



42 ‘



Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



42 ‘



Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey).



38 ‘



Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.



37 ‘



Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey).



37 ‘



Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



36 ‘



Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) right footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.



33 ‘



Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Yann Sommer.



33 ‘



Auction stopped. Mert Müldür (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.



32 ‘



Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.



31 ‘



Foul by Steven Zuber (Switzerland).



31 ‘



Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



30 ‘



Remo Freuler (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



30 ‘



Foul by Irfan Can Kahveci (Turkey).



29 ‘



Corner, Switzerland. Corner committed by Ugurcan Çakir.



28 ‘



Attempt stopped low to the left. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Haris Seferovic.



27 ‘



Foul by Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland).



27 ‘



Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.



26 ‘



Gooooool! Switzerland 2, Turkey 0. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.



26 ‘



Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Breel Embolo.



2. 3′



Attempt missed. Ozan Tufan (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.



22 ‘



Offside, Turkey. Mert Müldür tried a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz was caught offside.



twenty-one’



Attempt missed. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Akanji.



18 ‘



Nico Elvedi (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



18 ‘



Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).



18 ‘



Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



18 ‘



Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey).



17 ‘



Auction stopped. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.



16 ‘



Shot stopped brushing the left square. Mert Müldür (Turkey) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder with a cross.



14 ‘



Foul by Breel Embolo (Switzerland).



14 ‘



Mert Müldür (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.



13 ‘



Foul by Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland).



13 ‘



Ozan Tufan (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



12 ‘



Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



12 ‘



Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey).



eleven’



Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).



eleven’



Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



eleven’



Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Mert Müldür.



10 ‘



Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.



10 ‘



Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey).



6 ‘



Gooooool! Switzerland 1, Turkey 0. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.



5′



Foul by Kaan Ayhan (Turkey).



5′



Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



4′



Irfan Can Kahveci (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kaan Ayhan.



4′



Attempt stopped low to the left. Kaan Ayhan (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz with a header.



4′



Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Irfan Can Kahveci.



3′



Ozan Tufan (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Irfan Can Kahveci.



two’



Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.



two’



Attempt blocked. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Irfan Can Kahveci.



1′



Foul by Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland).



1′



Kaan Ayhan (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

