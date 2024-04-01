Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Switzerland | Three died in an avalanche near a popular ski resort

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2024
in World Europe
The authorities had warned of the possibility of an avalanche earlier.

Three one person has died in an avalanche in the Alps in Switzerland, says the police of the canton of Valais in message service X. Earlier on Monday, the police had announced that three people had disappeared in an avalanche.

One person was injured. The search was called off in the evening. Swiss magazine of the Neue Zürcher Zeitung it is not yet known if there are other people still missing, but the rescuers consider it unlikely.

The avalanche happened in Riffelberg in Zermatt, near the popular ski resort. According to the police, the avalanche happened outside the marked ski slopes.

The authorities had warned on Monday of the risk of avalanches due to strong winds and snowfall, but according to a Swiss newspaper, people would still have been skiing outside the marked slopes. The police do not believe that the skiers caused the avalanche.

Bad weather made it difficult to search for the missing, as did the huge amount of snow. It is planned to continue the search, but it is feared that it will take a long time.

Before Monday, 14 people had died in Switzerland this ski season in avalanches and other skiing accidents.

