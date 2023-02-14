A car was parked in front of the parliament, with a suspected bomb inside. The police have a suspect in “battle uniform” in their possession.

Swiss There was a large police operation in Bern on Tuesday, Swiss media and Reuters news agency reported.

Swiss of the Neue Zürcher Zeitung According to (NZZ), the police operation involved “a suspicious car and a man”. It was a possible bomb threat, the newspaper writes.

The Bundesplatz in the center of Bern and the surrounding streets were closed and several buildings in the area were evacuated. Police asked people to avoid the area.

There are administrative buildings around the Bundesplatz. The car was parked directly in front of the Bundeshaus, the main building of the Swiss Parliament.

A Swiss daily Berner Zeitung according to the police completed their operations in seven countries during Finland’s time. Apparently there was no bomb in the car.

Swiss Blick magazine says that the police stopped a man in a “battle suit”.

According to Reuters, traces of explosives were found on the man stopped by the police using a rapid test. However, the police did not specify where the substances were found. The suspect is currently in custody and doctors are examining his condition.

According to the newspaper, the man is a family member of the owner of the car that was suspected of being a bomb. According to the newspaper, the man had driven the car to the Bundesplatz.

The witness said that the man tried to enter the parliament building, when the police stopped him without resistance, the newspaper says.

Blick interviewed the man’s family members, who said he had mental health problems and suffered from schizophrenia.

Case interrupted public transport and several buildings were evacuated. Swiss magazine 20 minutes according to which buses and trams were placed near the medieval tower called Zytglogge to protect civilians.

Evacuated buildings include the parliament building, the central bank and two other banks.