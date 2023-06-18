Switzerland | The Swiss will vote today on taxation, the climate act and corona measures

The referendum on the climate act concerns the bill according to which Switzerland would commit to being carbon neutral by 2050.

in Switzerland citizens will vote today in a referendum on several different themes. These include, for example, the new climate act, taxation of large companies and corona measures.

The referendum on the climate act concerns the bill according to which Switzerland would commit to being carbon neutral by 2050. At the same time, they want the country to reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas.

The bill has strong public support, as according to polls, more than 60 percent of Swiss people support it. Among the parties, only the populist right-wing party SVP has loudly opposed the law.

Climate change has come to the fore in Switzerland, especially due to the melting of the glaciers in the Alps.