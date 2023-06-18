Sunday, June 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Switzerland | The Swiss will vote today on taxation, the climate act and corona measures

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Switzerland | The Swiss will vote today on taxation, the climate act and corona measures

The referendum on the climate act concerns the bill according to which Switzerland would commit to being carbon neutral by 2050.

in Switzerland citizens will vote today in a referendum on several different themes. These include, for example, the new climate act, taxation of large companies and corona measures.

The referendum on the climate act concerns the bill according to which Switzerland would commit to being carbon neutral by 2050. At the same time, they want the country to reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas.

The bill has strong public support, as according to polls, more than 60 percent of Swiss people support it. Among the parties, only the populist right-wing party SVP has loudly opposed the law.

Climate change has come to the fore in Switzerland, especially due to the melting of the glaciers in the Alps.

#Switzerland #Swiss #vote #today #taxation #climate #act #corona #measures

See also  India India's busiest state will hold elections in 2022, but the country's democracy is transformed into a "museum of democracy"
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Forecasts: Melate Retro results and other draws today June 17

Forecasts: Melate Retro results and other draws today June 17

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result