Switzerland | The Russian diplomat was ordered to be arrested on suspicion of espionage

Switzerland|The authorities are looking for a diplomat who worked in Bern and is suspected of espionage. An arrest warrant has been issued for him.

The Swiss prosecutors said on Saturday that they were investigating a diplomat suspected of being a Russian agent and two other people who had tried to acquire weapons and other potentially dangerous items, reports AFP.

Switzerland’s public prosecutor’s office said that two of the people under investigation do not have diplomatic immunity.

The prosecutor’s office told AFP that it had received permission from the Swiss Federal Ministry of Justice and Police to investigate the diplomat it suspected of being an agent. According to the Swiss Public Prosecutor’s Office, a national arrest warrant has been issued for the man.

of the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper according to the report, the man was accredited as a diplomat in Bern, where the Swiss intelligence service had been monitoring him. According to the newspaper, the diplomat is accused of espionage, the purpose of which was to acquire “dangerous material”. The man has already left Switzerland. At the same time, his diplomatic immunity expired.

The Ministry of Justice and Police gave the prosecutor’s office permission to start an investigation after the man had been searched without success.

The case is linked to concerns about an increase in the number of Russian spies in Switzerland after Russia launches a full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine in 2022.

Swiss last May, lawmakers demanded that the government take a tougher line on Russian spies operating in the country.

Reuters reported on May 28 that the upper house of the Swiss parliament voted to support a motion to tighten measures to deport spies. The goal was to expel especially Russian intelligence agents.

The Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) warned in 2023 that the country is one of the European countries with the highest number of Russian intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover. Director of FIS Christian Dussey estimated at the time that about a third of the approximately 220 diplomatic or other accredited personnel of the Russian embassy in Geneva were employees of the intelligence service.

In Switzerland, Russian spies are especially concentrated in the cities of Geneva and Bern, as several international companies and organizations operate there.