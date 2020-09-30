Switzerland The minimum wage for workers is EUR 3,800 in Geneva, Switzerland

The minimum wage in the canton of Geneva decided by referendum is higher than the average earnings in Finland. On the other hand, living in Switzerland is more expensive.

Switzerland October will be a favorable year for low-paid workers in Geneva, with the statutory minimum wage rising to around € 3,800 on 17 months.

Geneva is known in the world primarily as a great city, but it is also a canton, or an autonomous part of Switzerland. Switzerland is a federation in which the cantons have much power.

The minimum wage went through in a referendum last Sunday. In Switzerland, referendums are held frequently, and this time too, citizens voted on a whole host of issues at both national and regional level.

International attention was drawn immigration, fighter jets and paternity leave.

About Geneva, half a million inhabitants in the canton voted in the minimum wage. The initiative of wage earners’ organizations passed through 58 percent of the vote, according to a Swiss newspaper, among others Le Temps.

“Stubbornness finally paid off,” Le Temps wrote. Although the result was ultimately clear, the approval of the people could not be considered certain in advance. The minimum wage has previously been voted on twice, in 2011 and 2014, but then the initiative did not pass.

Strictly speaking, the Geneva referendum decided on a minimum hourly wage. It will henceforth be 23 Swiss francs, or about 21.40 euros.

Swiss Blick magazine according to which the minimum wage corresponds to a monthly wage of CHF 4,086 per 41 working hours per week. This is almost 3,800 euros.

Simply put one could say that every employee from Geneva will receive a salary higher than the Finnish average earnings from October onwards.

Finland According to Statistics Finland The average Finnish earnings were EUR 3,764 per month in 2019. The statistics concern monthly salaries in the private sector.

However, math is not quite that simple. Living in Switzerland costs more than in Finland.

Organization of Prosperous Countries OECD statistics According to the Commission, the cost level in Switzerland is the highest among the member countries of the organization, about a quarter higher than in Finland.

In addition Geneva is an exceptionally expensive city. It is also known as the seat of dozens of international organizations, which tends to raise the price level. Geneva includes the International Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Financial publication Business Insider according to Geneva is the fifth most expensive city in the world.

Statistical Office of the European Union Eurostat statistics for their part, state that the minimum wage in the canton of Geneva is clearly higher than in any EU Member State.

There is no minimum wage in Finland, as wages are determined by sectoral collective agreements.