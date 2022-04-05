There is a country where its citizens must have an effective shelter like a bunker, in case of a war.

It must be a place that allows the community to protect themselves not only from shooting attacks. Also of bombs, including the most lethal, such as chemical, atomic and even bacteriological.

This call was activated, again, in Switzerland, the small European country, but which has 8.6 million inhabitants – almost the population of Bogotá – and which is taking Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seriously.

This nation wants its population to be prepared for any war event, based on the 1963 Federal Law that orders these shelters, which must also be activated in the event of natural disasters. They are spaces that in the past have even served as cellars to store wine.

That is why it is required that they have the essentials, such as water and air, as well as supplies of food, clothing, first aid, rooms with beds, telecommunications equipment and bathrooms.

The largest shelter Switzerland has is in Lucerne to house up to 20,000 people. It was opened in 1976 and there was a hospital.

