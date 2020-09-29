It is a small revolution which occurred in the canton of Geneva, in Switzerland. After a vote, that is to say a local referendum, a minimum wage will be introduced. The amount: 23 Swiss francs per hour, or a monthly salary of 4,182 Swiss francs (or approximately 3,800 euros) for 42 hours of work per week.

This amount, which could seem high for a French person, is reasonable in Geneva: it is one of the most expensive cities in the world where the most vulnerable have been weakened by the coronavirus crisis. “We saw queues to retrieve bags of food, it shocked a lot of people,” explains a resident. “I do not see how we could live while being paid less”, adds another.

30,000 employees should be able to benefit from this new minimum wage.