An Iranian asylum seeker who took 15 people hostage on a train in Switzerland last night was killed by police in a night raid that led to the release of 14 passengers and the train driver. The person responsible for the attack, a 32-year-old man armed with an ax and a knife who spoke Farsi and English, has not yet been positively identified by the police, as was explained in a press conference held in late at night to explain the dynamics of the events and confirm the killing of the asylum seeker who had caused hours of terror among the passengers.

It is not even known whether the action is linked to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. “At this stage of the investigation, we do not know the man's motivations.”