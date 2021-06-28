This Monday, June 28, the corresponding match of the round of 16 of the Euro 2020 was played between France and Switzerland, both teams sought to qualify for the next round on the way to the grand final at Wembley, but the only winner was the Swiss team, from That way they are among the top eight teams in Europe.
The match ended 3-3 evenly during the first 90 minutes, later in overtime the tie was maintained and finally in the penalty shootout Switzerland gave the big surprise by eliminating those who were the favorites to lift the trophy after winning 4 -5 in the charges from the eleven steps.
In the first half of the match, Switzerland took the lead on the scoreboard, after Seferović fired a long-range shot that would be blocked, but the ball would go straight Zuber to the left. After that, with a good center Seferović entered the area, where he jumped to give a header and thus beat the goal of Hugo Lloris.
But for the complementary part, precisely in minute 55, the French team had a mental impulse, after the penalty saved by Hugo Lloris.
Moments later, the Real Madrid forward, Karim Benzema, was in charge of scoring a double in minutes 57 and 59, to overcome the score.
Later, Paul pogba made one more goal to close the account of the Gauls, while, Seferović could mark a little more and finally, Gavranović They scored for equality, in that way France and Switzerland tied 3-3 and in overtime the tie was maintained until defining the tie in the penalty shootout and Switzerland did the unimaginable, eliminating the current world champion.
With the tie in 90 minutes and the victory in overtime, France remains undefeated in their last 20 competitive matches (15 wins and 5 draws), they have not lost since 2-0 against Turkey in June 2019 (qualifying for the Euro 2020).
For its part, the La Roja team managed to advance to the quarterfinals, after defeating Croatia in overtime, previously equaling 3-3 in the regulation 90 minutes, but in overtime Alvaro Morata Y Mikel Oyarzabal, they scored to place the advantage and triumph 3-5.
As previously announced by UEFA, the crossing of the quarter-final bracket between the two countries will take place at the Krestovski Stadium in Saint Petersburg (Russia).
Therefore, next Friday, July 2, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., Spain time, the Spanish team and the Swiss team will be measured in order to prevail in the competition.
The winning country of this confrontation will be seen in the semifinals against the winner of the key between Belgium and Italy.
