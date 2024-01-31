The Swiss government announced support for additional EU sanctions against the Russian Federation

The Swiss Federal Council (Government) supported additional measures as part of the 12th package of European Union (EU) sanctions against Russia. This is reported by TASS.

According to a statement from the Swiss government, at a meeting on January 31 it was decided to “adopt other measures from the 12th package of EU sanctions.” The decision will come into force on February 1.

On December 22, 2023, the Swiss Ministry of Economic Affairs imposed sanctions against 147 individuals and organizations included in the 12th package of EU sanctions.

On January 10, the Swiss Federal Council wanted to unilaterally strengthen anti-Russian sanctions, as well as control over the implementation of restrictive measures against the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), Fabian Maienfisch, said that the country would consider lifting sanctions from Russia in the event of negotiations on Ukraine. He said that the Swiss government, if negotiations are held, will allow entry to Russian citizens who are under sanctions but will be part of the delegation.