President of Poland Andrzej Duda and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo: EFE/EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA

Several websites of official institutions in Switzerland had their activities paralyzed this Wednesday (17) after receiving a wave of cyber attacks that were claimed by the pro-Russian hacker group “NoName”, which linked them to the presence of the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the World Economic Forum taking place in the city of Davos.

In an official statement, the Swiss government reported that several of its websites were deactivated after receiving several DDoS attacks, which consist of overloading websites and applications with selective requests, thus leaving them inaccessible.

However, officials reported that the Federal Office of Cybersecurity already expected a similar attack before the Ukrainian president's visit and warned critical infrastructure operators against such threats on the eve of the Davos meeting, enabling them to quickly detect attacks and remediate them. them.

In June 2023, the pro-Russian hacker group had already attacked several official websites of the federal administration, such as those of the Army, Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Police, and then boycotted a speech by Zelensky before the Swiss Parliament .