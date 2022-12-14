A steel ball full of gin, weighing about 800 kilograms, was stolen in recent days from the waters of Lake Constance, where the spirit had been left to “age” by the owner, a catering company from Romanshorn, in the Swiss canton from Thurgau, producer of gin and sauces, among other things.

“It is unbelievable to us that such a thing could happen and that there are people so impudent as to carry out this theft,” reads the website of the company, Fishgroup GmbH. The Thurgau cantonal police confirmed that they had received a complaint about this. A police diving team is currently inspecting the scene of the crime.

Each year, Fishgroup produces a special edition gin for Christmas, which is stored in the lake for 100 days, giving it a special aroma. In recent days, when it was time to remove the sphere from the waters to bottle the gin, the divers of the company found nothing but the imprint of the container on the seabed. The thieves must have used special equipment to lift the sphere, which contains around 230 liters of the spirit. Most of the bottles – costing 99 francs each – had already been sold in advance by reservation.