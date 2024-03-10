Switzerland | Six skiers are missing

According to the Swiss police, the search is hampered by bad weather conditions.

10.3. 18:43

Swiss The police of the canton of Valais are looking for six people who went missing on a ski trip. The skiers disappeared on Saturday after leaving the Zermatt ski resort, Reuters and The Guardian.

The skiers are believed to have disappeared near the Tête Blanche mountain on the foothills of the Matterhorn mountain on the border between Switzerland and Italy, the local police say.

According to the police, the bad weather makes the search even more difficult.

The police have not disclosed any additional information about those who disappeared during the ski trip.

Located next to the Testa Grigia mountain peak on the slopes of the Klein Matterhorn mountain in the Valais Alps, the Zermatt ski center is one of the largest in the world.