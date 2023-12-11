According to initial findings, the perpetrator of the shooting, which occurred in two different places in the city, knew the victims

Shooting in Switzerland. Two people died and a third was injured in Sion when an individual, still on the run, opened fire. According to initial findings, the perpetrator of the shooting knew the victims. The shooting happened in two different places in the citythe police say, according to which the reasons for the gesture, which occurred just before 8 am, are still unknown.

The cantonal police forces immediately launched a large-scale search operation to arrest the culprit, who has not yet been identified. For its part, the prosecutor's office has already opened an investigation: the alleged crimes are those of murder and intentional homicide. According to Le Nouvelliste, one of the crime scenes is a painting company.