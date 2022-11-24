Breel Embolo, born in Yaoundé, did not celebrate the goal; teams are part of the Brazil group, which opens at 4 pm

The Swiss national team beat Cameroon on the morning of this Thursday (24.Nov.2022) in game valid for group G of the World Cup in Qatar, the same as Brazil – which debuts in the tournament at 4 pm (Brasília time) against Serbia.

The goal was scored by Cameroonian naturalized Swiss striker Breel Embolo, who did not celebrate the feat. It was the 1st time in the history of the Cups that a player scored a goal against his own country of birth representing another selection.

Born in Yaoundé, capital of Cameroon, Embolo was taken by his mother to Switzerland at the age of 5. There, he became a naturalized Swiss citizen in 2014 and made his professional debut for Basel aged 17. Currently, the player defends Monaco, registered with the French Football Federation.

The goal was scored at 2 minutes of the 2nd half in a 1st shot at the entrance to the small area after a cross by midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri. Embolo then raised his arms and covered his face as he was hugged by his teammates.



Release/Fifa – 24.Nov.2022 Breel Embolo scored Switzerland’s winning goal but did not celebrate out of respect for his home country Cameroon

With the result, Switzerland assumed the provisional leadership of group G, with 3 points. The next opponent of the European team is the Brazilian team next Monday (28.Nov), at 1 pm.

This Thursday (Nov. 24), in addition to the confrontation between Brazil and Serbia, Uruguay will face South Korea at 10:00 am and Portugal will face Ghana at 1:00 pm, both matches valid for group H of the competition.

If they pass the stage, the Brazilian team will face the 2nd place in group H (if they finish 1st in their group) or the 1st place (if they finish in 2nd place).

CUP TABLE

