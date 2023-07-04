Reports indicated that Switzerland returned to Egypt a piece of the statue of Ramesses II, dating back 3,400 years, that had been stolen from a temple in Abydos.

The director of the Federal Office for Culture, Karin Bachmann, handed over this “important artifact” to the Egyptian embassy in Bern on Monday, according to AFP.

The statue of Pharaoh Ramesses II, to whom this piece belongs, is part of a group statue that shows the king sitting alongside a number of Egyptian deities, according to the Federal Office of Culture.

Ramses II, who came to the throne at the age of twenty-five, succeeding his father, Seti I, ruled Egypt for about 66 years, in the longest reign in Egyptian history.

An exhibition dedicated to him is currently being held in Paris, which will run until September 6.

The Federal Office of Culture stated that the piece, which was returned to Egypt on Monday, was stolen from the Temple of Ramses II in Abydos between the end of the eighties of the twentieth century and the beginning of the nineties.

The piece passed through several countries before reaching Switzerland, where it was eventually confiscated by the Geneva cantonal authorities after criminal proceedings.

The Federal Office of Culture indicated that “the return of this piece confirms the joint commitment of Switzerland and Egypt to combating illegal trafficking in cultural property, which was strengthened in 2011 through the entry into force of a bilateral agreement regarding the import and return of cultural property,” according to the French Agency.