Switzerland has seen a significant increase in the number of avalanches this winter that just ended, according to data from the country’s Snow and Avalanche Research Institute, released today, Wednesday.

The data showed that there were 215 avalanches that affected people this winter, which is twice the average in 20 years. The institute also indicated that the snowfall and accumulation was more than usual.

In all, the institute recorded 318 avalanches from October to the end of March, including avalanches that damaged property or humans. A total of 296 people were affected by the avalanches, which is well above the average (177 people).

The landslides this winter have caused the death of 27 people, while the average is 18 deaths.

The institute said: All of the deaths involved participants in winter sports who were on unsafe ground.

He also said that the higher numbers may be the result of less stable layers of old snow, increased snowfall and a few very large avalanches.