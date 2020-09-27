Switzerland Preliminary results of the referendum: Swiss do not seem to want to restrict immigration from the EU

Polling stations closed at noon, and the final result will be announced later today.

In Switzerland a large majority of voters in the referendum seem to oppose restricting immigration. The referendum was held today, and these are only preliminary earnings forecasts.

According to the proposal of the right-wing populist SVP, Switzerland should limit immigration from the European Union by renegotiating the agreement with the EU on the free movement of people.

The outcome of the vote is as expected, as a majority of Swiss people oppose the initiative, based on opinion polls conducted before the referendum. To get through, the initiative would have required both a majority of all the votes cast and a victory in most of Switzerland’s 26 cantons.

With the exception of the SVP, Swiss parties as well as the government, the business community and trade unions are opposed to jeopardizing relations with the country’s main trading partner. The vote was not just about immigration: if the change restricting free movement were to go through, the so-called guillotine clause would also freeze a whole range of other EU-Switzerland bilateral agreements, including on trade.

EU immigration in addition, the Swiss voted on whether the project to replace the old Hornet fighters of the Swiss Air Force would continue. In addition, citizens were asked about paternity leave and wolf hunting. Results are still awaited today.

According to the forecast, a majority of Swiss voters will support two weeks of paternity leave. Mothers were granted 14 weeks ‘maternity leave in 2005, but no paid leave was available to fathers until a year ago, Parliament approved a proposal for two weeks’ paternity leave. The SVP party opposed the project, and was able to gather enough names for the initiative to hold a referendum.

Most people vote in advance in regular referendums in Switzerland. On Sunday, polling stations were open for just a few hours and went everywhere to catch local time at noon.

Voting turnout in similar votes is usually low and rarely reaches more than 50 percent. This time, a more lively vote than usual was expected in the country.