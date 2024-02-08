A man armed with an ax and a knife held hostages on a regional train in Switzerland for several hours. He was “fatally injured” when the wagon was stormed.

An officer from the Vaud cantonal police guards the train in which a hostage-taking took place. Image: dpa

IIn Switzerland, the hostage-taker was shot dead by the police after several hours of hostage-taking on a regional train. The man, armed with an ax and a knife, was “fatally injured” when police stormed the train on Thursday evening, the police in the canton of Vaud said.

The motive of the man – presumably a 32-year-old asylum seeker from Iran – was initially unclear.

The man had previously taken 15 hostages, 14 passengers and the train driver. The hostages remained unharmed. The hostage-taking took place at the train station in Essert-sous-Champvent, not far from Lake Neuchâtel in western Switzerland.

There was a large police presence at Essert-sous-Champvent train station, the newspaper “24 Heures” reported late in the evening.