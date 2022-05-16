In a referendum, voters also decided on participation in the European border agency and organ donation.

The Swiss went to the polls on Sunday (May 15, 2022) to vote in a referendum that forces public services to streaming to invest part of its earnings in the national audiovisual industry. The “Netflix Law”, as it became known, had the support of 58.42% of voters.

The text determines that content platforms invest 4% of their turnover in Switzerland in national content. Investments must be through participation in local productions or by paying a fee, which will be reverted to the sector.

Local TV stations already have the same obligation. Now, foreign companies displaying Switzerland-specific advertising will have to follow the same rule.

THE Federal Department of Culture estimates that the country will raise 18 million francs more a year with the new law.

The proposal also foresees the offer of at least 30% of the programming in European content. The same rule is already applied in EU countries (European Union).

OTHER TOPICS

In addition to the audiovisual changes, the Swiss also approved on Sunday (May 15):