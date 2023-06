How did you feel about the content of this article?

59% of Swiss voters were in favor of the new law, which will force the country to drastically reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas. | Photo: Pixabay

The Swiss approved this Sunday (18) a referendum in favor of carbon neutrality by 2050. The decision comes amid the melting of glaciers and as a way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

According to the final results, 59% of voters voted in favor of the new law, which will force the country to drastically reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas. The new norm encourages the development of more ecological and self-produced alternatives.

The proposal provides for financial support of 2 billion Swiss francs (US$ 2.2 billion or R$ 10.6 billion at current exchange rates) over a decade, with the aim of promoting the replacement of gas or oil-powered heating with sustainable alternatives. and also helps companies adopt green innovations.

Recent polls have shown support from nearly every major Swedish party, with the exception of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (UDC), which has argued that it could hurt the country’s economy. Switzerland currently imports around 3/4s of its energy, including all oil and natural gas. According to the party, carbon neutrality by 2050 would imply a ban on fossil fuels, which would jeopardize access to electricity, as well as increase its price.

In a second referendum, 78.5% of citizens also supported a 15% tax on large multinational companies, according to early exit polls. Minimum taxation will apply to groups of companies with an annual turnover of at least €750 million.