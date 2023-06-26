The Swiss Confederation is the first to dispel a taboo in the Old Continent even if sovereign and conservative coalitions govern neighboring countries

Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Bern are among the 20 European locations where cocaine use is highestwrites Repubblica.it. Antwerp, Belgium, holds the lead in this ranking since its port is also one of the hubs of coca traffic from South America to the old continent. In the light of these data that has collected the association Addiction Switzerland analyzing the wastewater of the four cities, Switzerland is considering legalizing cocaine inspired by what he already did 31 years ago to free the park Platzpitz in Zurich by heroin dealers. On that occasion, the Swiss Confederation had inaugurated a pilot project for the distribution of state drugs to drug addicts.

No Italian city appears in this ranking. The article in Repubblica in turn quotes the weekly Le Matin Dimanche and states that the City Council of Bern has decided to invite the executive to implement a pilot project which envisages the controlled distribution of white powder to habitual consumers after last year analysts found more than 535 milligrams of cocaine in the city’s water supply for every 1,000 people.

The weekly writes bluntly the authorities of the Swiss capital are launching themselves into unknown territory and could make the country a trailblazer of very bold policies given the extreme toxicity of cocaine and the consequent reluctance of doctors to prescribe it. However, Bern, Basel, Zurich and Lausanne are about to experiment with a similar project concerning the hemp. Switching to a hard drug has raised jurisdictional conflicts. In fact, the opponents argue that decisions of this type are the responsibility of the State and not of the municipal authorities. However, the City Council of Bern argues that prohibition does not stop the consumption of drugs.

The Repubblica.it article quotes an interview with Watson.ch by Dr Thilo Beckresponsible psychiatrist at the Arud addiction center in Zurich, who explains how the control of the production and distribution of drugs can prevent the latter from containing cutting substances that are even more harmful to health. Controlled distribution would also deprive criminal organizations of a source of profit. The doctor Barbara Broersdoctor in the Addiction Unit of the University Hospital of Geneva, adds that the use of crack it is much less manageable than that of cocaine. Ruth Dreyfuss, the health minister who was responsible for closing down the drug park in Zurich commented: “I don’t like the words legalization or liberalization. What needs to be done is to regulate this market, with responsible hands”.

