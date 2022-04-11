Switzerland, No Vax killed by police: accused of kidnapping the head of vaccinations

The President of the Federal Immunization Commission (FCV) Christoph Berger he recounted the kidnapping experience he was the victim of on March 31st. The story, which lasted a few days, ended dramatically: during one Wallisellen shooting (ZH), the man accused of kidnapping him was killed on 6 April.

The news began to be talked about on April 8, without details on the identity of the kidnapped person. Then, Christoph Berger came out and revealed he was kidnapped for an hour and a half and that he was asked for a large sum of money to be released. In a note, Berger said that he “made no reference to my role as chair of the commission”, considering the relationship of his role with the kidnapping to be erroneous. Berger himself later confirmed that he was released after promising the kidnapper that he would fulfill his demands.

Meanwhile, Wednesday 6 April the Swiss police went to the apartment of a German citizen suspected of kidnapping Berger. The alleged kidnapper would have pulled out a gun, as reported by the Swiss press, and from that moment she would have left shooting. The suspect, 38, and his partner, a 28-year-old Swiss, died under the blows. According to some clarifications, it seems that the man was a follower of the flat earth theory and a No Vax. An accomplice of his was arrested.

