Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden can hold a face-to-face meeting in Geneva at Villa La Grange or at the Hôtel Résidence Parc des Eaux Vives. This is reported by the edition NZZ am Sonntag.

It is noted that there are factors determining a meeting of this level, which are most consistent with a Swiss villa with a lake view.

According to the publication’s photographer, “people in military boots” were previously seen at another Swiss villa La Grange. They examined the building. It is also reported that the park in which the villa and hotel are located was filled with security personnel for several days. Another likely meeting point for the presidents is the Hôtel Résidence Parc des Eaux Vives, which is located in the same park as the villa.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that there is no fixed agenda for the talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. In addition, the parties agreed on a tete-a-tete conversation.

The meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States will take place on June 16 in Geneva. The White House previously reported that one of the topics chosen by Biden for a conversation with Putin will be cybersecurity.