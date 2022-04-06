Home page world

The Swiss Alps are popular with snowboarders and winter sports enthusiasts (symbol photo). © Danuta Hyniewska/imago

A man fell into a crevasse while snowboarding – off-piste. His smartphone saves his life, although the battery was only three percent.

Sass Fee – A snowboarder has escaped icy death – he was incredibly lucky. The passionate snowboarder was alone in the Valais mountains. Off the slopes, the fitness coach fell into a hidden crevasse. Briton Tim Blakey (41) says he landed five meters deep on a fragile snow bridge. A life-threatening situation. The small lead in the column could have collapsed at any time. It was freezing cold.

Unbelievable luck in the mountains: snowboarder falls into a crevasse – he hardly had a battery left

His smartphone had only three percent battery left. Blakey had to think fast to save his life. Then the 41-year-old remembered the built-in SOS function in his iPhone. He pressed the side button on his cell phone five times. With this, the snowboarder sends an emergency call and at the same time sends his location. All numbers stored in the phone as emergency contacts are informed by text message that there is an emergency. What luck in misfortune: In the crevasse five meters below the ice, his mobile phone has a 3G connection at that moment.

The local rescue service in Switzerland was informed immediately: “The alarm came to me via the operations center in Sion – I then get the coordinates on my cell phone, am picked up by helicopter and taken to the scene of the accident,” says rescue specialist and mountain guide Michael Schwarzl (54). in the view. The Brit was almost unharmed. A Swiss mountain rescue team pulled the injured snowboarder out of the gap with a simple pulley.

Snowboarder talks about falling into a crevasse – “Never again solo”

The fall into the crevasse and especially the rescue hasn’t let Tim Blakey go ever since. The appreciation for his life has changed dramatically since then, the fitness couch writes in a post on Instagram.

“Michael and his team literally saved my life. I’m still at a loss as to how I’m ever going to repay him and the emergency services,” Blakey said. He will work on it. “Perhaps the first step is to spread awareness of the amazing work these guys do on the mountain and to make others aware not to be as sloppy as I am.” Blakey admits that as a veteran snowboarder he underestimated the danger of the glacier. He was often alone off the slopes and without any knowledge of the area. “Never again solo” – is his motto as a snowboarder for the future. He also promises his parents “never to do that again”.

Hidden danger – Valais canton police expressly warns of crevasses

Winter sports enthusiasts take great risks on their tours out of ignorance, the Valais canton police warned after two deaths at the beginning of the year. “The glaciers are open and particularly treacherous with very thin and brittle snow bridges that can easily break under the weight of an alpinist or skier.” Snow bridges would quickly weaken as winter sports enthusiasts crossed them repeatedly.

In the Swiss Alps, the operations of mountain rescuers are often dramatic. It's nice when there is a happy ending after an almost hopeless search operation: On a walk, a holidaymaker calls an echo into the valley for fun. It's a call with consequences.(ml)