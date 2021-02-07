On February 7, 1971, 1.6 million Swiss had to decide whether 1.9 Swiss women should also be entitled to vote in the future. Despite a clear result, it took almost 20 years to fully implement.

E.in carpet beater. Of course, a carpet beater was emblazoned on one of the posters with which the opponents of women’s suffrage and voting rights addressed the (male) Swiss in early February 1971. The slogan for this was simply: “Women’s suffrage – No”.

Another group reached even deeper into the arsenal of prejudices. Next to the drawing of a masculine-careworn teacher (perhaps a childlike trauma of the draftsman?) Was written “Do you want women like that?”. Below was the message again: “Women’s suffrage – No”.

This poster gives a clear impression of the supposed role of women Source: picture alliance / KEYSTONE

It went on February 7, 1971 for all Swiss women all around. Namely about the whole civil rights. Formally, they had been equal since 1848. Because in the first Constitution of the Confederation it said: “All Swiss are equal before the law. In Switzerland there are no subordinate relationships, no privileges of place, birth, family or persons. ”Since Swiss women were undoubtedly also part of the Swiss population, this was actually a clear regulation.

But they were by no means allowed to vote and stand for election. Only between 1919 and 1921 did male Swiss vote in some cantons as to whether women should also be eligible to vote. The result: a clear rejection, although in Germany and Austria the right to vote for women had already been introduced at the turn of 1918/19 and, for example, in the USA in 1920.

Poster against women’s suffrage in Switzerland Source: picture alliance / KEYSTONE

Still at February 1, 1959 the Swiss men rejected the right to vote for women in the first national referendum on it – the result: 654,939 against against 323,727 votes in favor. Only the French-speaking cantons of Vaud, Neuchâtel and Geneva voted with a majority of yes; A little later, they were the first to grant their citizens the right to vote and to vote at cantonal and municipal level based on their own legislative competence. In 1966, Basel-Stadt was the first German-speaking canton to follow.

Within just twelve years, a broad social movement forced another nationwide referendum to be held. All government parties, the trade unions and the farmers’ association had clearly spoken out in favor. But the decision was made by the male Swiss, more precisely the 1.6 million who had already “reached their twentieth year”. A minority decided on a majority, because at the same time there were around 1.9 million Swiss women aged 20 or more.

The 1971 slogans differed in style but not in content from this 1959 poster Source: Picture-Alliance / KEYSTONE

On “Action committee against the women’s suffrage bill”, which also distributed posters like the one with the carpet beater or the teacher monster, called the “crude political equality of men and women” a “wrong track”. Ironically, a “marriage agency” from St. Gallen distributed a leaflet on which male advocates of women’s suffrage were reviled as “jumping jacks, playboys and washcloths”. What became of this company after the vote is unknown.

In contrast, the “Action Committee for Women’s Suffrage”, headed by Madame Lise Girardin, called on the men with lilac-blue paper hearts to “Yes”. Swissair pilots and stewardesses (there were no female pilots in 1971 and stewards were extremely rare) expressed their solidarity with the “yes” campaign. The well-known Swiss painter Hans Erni called on the Swiss women to use a “love strike” as a weapon in the fight for their rights.

Five Swiss women campaign for the action committee “A Yes for Women” Source: picture-alliance / dpa

Overall, however, the election campaign was typically Swiss, calm and calm. There were no emotions on election day either – despite some attempts to stir up the public mood. The Aargau lawyer Markus Herzig, the chairman of the “Action Committee against the women’s suffrage bill”, claimed that because of the “greater passivity of female nature and the demands made on women by their natural tasks in life”, politics should continue to be a purely male matter.

On the other hand, the predominantly cheerful advocates of the “yes” set a special commitment – after all, if they were successful, they would provide the majority of those entitled to vote. “I promise that I will never try to abolish the male suffrage,” it said on the form, which could be filled in with name, date of birth and signature and then passed on.

The result was clear: 621,109 Swiss men voted for, and only 323,882 against, women’s political equality. Since 1959, the majority ratios on this issue had been almost exactly the opposite. Still declined though eight of the 25 cantons the proposal. Among them was not Aargau, the home canton of the lawyer Markus Herzig, where there was a very narrow majority of 50.2 to 49.8 percent for “yes”. But cantons like Uri, St. Gallen, Schwyz and Appenzell Innerrhoden, with 71.1 percent rejection.

This means that all Swiss women from their 20th birthday (the lowering of the voting age to 18 years of age did not come into force until 1994) enjoyed full active and passive voting rights in nationwide votes. But not at the regional level: It was not until 1990 that the highest Swiss court declared the denial of the right to vote for women in the constitution of the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden for canton-wide and communal votes to be unconstitutional.