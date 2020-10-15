Fourth in the 1950 World Cup, Spain did not qualify for the 1954 World Cup. That was the biggest tantrum in the history of our football, because the elimination occurred against Turkey, a telluric enemy, and in almost grotesque circumstances.

So qualifying for Sweden 58 was faced with anxiety. It was about winning a league against Switzerland and Scotland. The four points against Switzerland were taken for granted, and then we would have to draw in Scotland or at least lose by less than we won here.

We made our debut with Switzerland on April 10, 1957, in an atmosphere of euphoria. It was convenient to beat in case we tied on points with Scotland. There was basis for thinking like this: Di Stéfano had become a Spanish national to leave his place abroad to Kopa and 40 days before he had made his debut with the national team against the Netherlands, the same day as Luis Suárez. The front was colossal: Miguel, Kubala, Di Stéfano, Suárez and Gento. That party was presented as a tribute to the Hungarian exiles, escaped from the crushing of the nationalist revolt by Khrushchev’s tanks. Great soccer players rained down on Spain from that massive exile. Spain won 5-1.

Chamartín was full, with 100,000 enthusiasts and Franco in the box. Manuel Meana, the coach, repeated forward. But Holland in those days was a Mary, and Switzerland was not. He had eliminated Italy in the World Cup 54 and came from drawing with Germany and winning against Italy in two friendlies. It didn’t have brilliant players, but it worked.

Switzerland had invented the bolt. Verrou they called him there. His promoter had been an Austrian, long-time Swiss coach named Karl Rappan, a mediocre player but a shrewd coach, who, aware that his players were not as good as those from other countries, decided to sacrifice a means to place him behind the defense, free , to correct gaps. He lowered an interior to the average and forced the extremes to work backwards, to compensate. He chose in the middle a good pitcher and fast players, for counterattacks that surprised the advanced opponent.

This time the script changed something: he delayed the center forward, Meier, leaving our center back, Heriberto Herrera, idle. The wingers Orue and Canito waited open for the wingers to attack from there. Soon, at 5 ′, the interior Hügi II, a short-haired blond, slipped through the gaps and overtook the Swiss.

Then the real game began, Spain against a wall. To make matters worse, as Di Stéfano and Kubala played starting from behind, Meana placed Luis Suárez in the lead, a role that was unknown to her. With no ground ahead, Gento couldn’t show off his speed and played poorly. The canary Miguel, more skilled, was better in the other band. Kubala, already very slow in his game, slowed down everything. In the average Maguregui pushed, but Garay, central in his team, did not give a valid contribution. On top of it it was raining and the heavy ground aided the defenders.

The stopper began to exasperate the public when at 29 ′ Luis Suárez tied with a low left foot to a ball that Di Stéfano had managed to sneak into the crowd of legs. Then the strong and deaf charge continues until the break, altered by some counterattacks that caused pauses of silence in the continuous noise of the stands.

On the way back, at 48 ‘, Luis Suárez finds Miguel, who scores 2-1. It seems that the problem is already solved: now they will sink, thinks the Bernabéu. In fact, Spain connects ten minutes of very good game, in which he manages to penetrate, but the goalkeeper Parlier responds well. And suddenly, with half an hour to go, Spain sinks, exhausted by the effort on the mud. Only Maguregui and Di Stéfano seem ready to load.

But goals are needed! The attack gets messy, the wingers throw high centers that Suárez, who is not a header, cannot reach. And the disaster arrives: in the 67 ′, Miguel fails in a delayed pass that Baumann, the pitcher intercepts, and the thing ends in a second goal by Hügi II: 2-2.

The rupture worsened when on May 8 we lost to Scotland 4-2. It was time to receive them on the 26th of the same month and that day the Bernabéu did not arrive at half inning. Even Franco abstained, in anticipation of anger, letting the Marquis of Villaverde preside along with the Shah of Persia and his famous wife, Soraya. This time we won 4-1. We had to win in Switzerland (it was done, 1-4) and hope that Scotland did not go beyond the draw there … But they won and the bad omen was confirmed: that absurd 2-2 left us without going to the appointment of Sweden 58.

It would be Pele’s World Cup in Brazil. We are left without knowing what the Spain of Di Stéfano would have done in it, then in its fullness.