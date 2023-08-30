BIn a landslide after heavy rains, half a dozen houses were buried and partially destroyed in a village in Switzerland. According to the police, the landslide occurred late Tuesday afternoon in Schwanden in the canton of Glarus in the east of the country. Accordingly, large amounts of mud and debris slide down the slope and devastated an area more than 400 meters wide. A few hours later another mudslide hit the village.

Nobody was injured in the incident. After a landslide last week in the same area, five houses and two businesses had already been evacuated, the Keystone-ATS news agency reported. Since then, people have not been allowed to return to their homes. After the landslide on Tuesday, another hundred people will probably have to evacuate their homes to be on the safe side.

Video footage published in the Swiss media shows masses of earth and debris uprooting trees and damaging buildings. The full extent of the damage was not yet known.

Large amounts of rain had fallen in Switzerland in the past few days. The situation has calmed down in many places since then, and the Gotthard Pass, which has been closed since Monday, was reopened on Tuesday, according to the Ticino canton police in Keystone-ATS.