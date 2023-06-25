Switzerland Italy streaming and live TV: where to see the match

SWITZERLAND ITALY STREAMING TV – This evening, Sunday 25 June 2023, at 18.00 Switzerland and Italy will challenge each other at the Cluj Arena in Cluj for the second match of the 2023 Under 21 European Championships, the 24th edition of the tournament which will be played in Romania and Georgia from Wednesday 21 June to Saturday July 8th. Where to see Switzerland Italy live TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Here is all the information in detail:

On TV

The match between Switzerland and Italy will be visible in clear and completely free and in HD on Rai 2. The kick-off of the match is scheduled for 6 pm today, Sunday 25 June 2023. Extensive pre and post match forecasts with interviews with the protagonists and expert comments.

Switzerland Italy live streaming

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the Switzerland Italy match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and matches broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone. Then there are many other sites that will broadcast the match in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. To recap:

Match: Switzerland-Italy

Switzerland-Italy Date: Sunday 25 June 2023

Sunday 25 June 2023 Hours: 20.45

20.45 TV channel: Rai 2

Rai 2 Streams: RaiPlay

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch the match between Switzerland and Italy, but what are the likely line-ups for the match? Here they are:

Switzerland U21 (4-2-3-1): Saipi; Blum, Kronic, Stegiou, Vouilloz; Bares, Sohm; Ndoye, Imeri, Males; Stojilkovic. Trainer:Rahmen.

Italy U21 (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Okoli, Pirola, Scalvini; Bellanova, Ricci, Rovella, Tonali, Udogie; Pellegri, Cambiaghi. Trainer: Nicolatus.

Up for grabs (also) the Olympics

The Under-21 European Championship is also raffling off passes for the Paris 2024 Olympics: in addition to France, which has qualified by right as host country, three other national teams will be admitted (excluding England, which cannot qualify for the Games). Should France reach the semi-finals, the other three semi-finalists would automatically qualify for Paris 2024. If, on the other hand, Les Bleus do not place among the top 4 of the European Championship, the two finalist teams would qualify for the Olympics plus the winner of the Olympic playoff between the two defeated semi-finalists, which would be played on Friday 7 July at 9 pm or Saturday 8 July at 3 pm Bucharest.