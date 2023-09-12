In Satigny, on the outskirts of Geneva, was inaugurated today, September 11, Switzerland’s first cycle path with the capacity to generate electricity from solar panels. The ceremony was attended by local authorities and the SIG company, responsible for the operation of this innovative project.

This bike path, in operation since June, has a unique feature: one of its sections is covered with a roof equipped with 468 translucent and waterproof solar panels. These have the capacity to produce around 200,000 KW/h per year, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 65 homes in Geneva.

Called ‘Solar Horizon’, this stretch of photovoltaic bike lane extends for more than 200 meters and has been built using recycled concrete for the foundation, as well as wood and metal in its structure.

The construction took a total of six months and had an estimated cost of 1.5 million Swiss francs (equivalent to 1.57 million euros or 1.68 million dollars). SIG, the company in charge of the operation, also manages another 94 solar plants in the canton of Geneva.

This initiative is part of the climate action strategy of the canton of Geneva, which seeks to reduce the local carbon footprint by 60 percent in the next decade and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Geneva State Councilor, Antonio Hodgers, highlighted in an interview with Swiss Radio Television (RTS).: “Every square meter of solar panels contributes to addressing the climate emergency and brings us closer to the goal of producing 350 GW/h of photovoltaic electricity in Geneva by 2030.”

At the national level, the Swiss Government is also committed to fighting climate change, aiming to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, in compliance with the Paris Agreement.

