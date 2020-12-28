Switzerland Hundreds of British tourists slipped “in the dark” from the quarantine imposed on them in the Alpine village of Verbier in Switzerland

All those who came to Switzerland from Britain in the near future should have remained in voluntary quarantine for ten days of their arrival.

Hundreds British tourists are reported to have secretly escaped last week from quarantine over a new coronavirus variant at the Verbier ski resort in Switzerland.

The matter was covered by a British newspaper The Guardian Swiss SonntagsZeitungin on the basis of the information.

About a week ago, the Swiss authorities decided that all tourists coming to the country from Britain in the near future should remain in voluntary quarantine for ten days after their arrival.

There were 420 of them in the alpine village of Verbier. However, at least half of this crowd went live before their time.

“Many remained in quarantine for a day, but slipped through the dark,” a spokesman for the municipality of Bagnes Jean-Marc Sandoz said according to The Guardian.

German Deutsche Welle says 50 of the tourists would have left the quarantine immediately, and that only about a dozen of the remaining would have been there by Sunday.

In many cases, the departure of tourists was noticed until they had not answered calls or touched meals left outside their doors. Some of them were later found in neighboring France.

The destinations of other tourists remained largely unclear as air traffic between Switzerland and Britain was cut off on 20 December.

For British tourists has been shrewd in Verbier since news In Britain, the pace of people being infected with the coronavirus from the new variant began to spread.

The SonntagsZeitung, quoted by The Guardian, says that “everyone who speaks English is treated with caution”. According to Sandoz, many have also been accused of unfounded violations of quarantine guidelines.

British air travel to the rest of the world was restricted strongly last week. The coronavirus variant, first observed in the south of England in September, has nevertheless become widespread.

By Monday, it had been met at least more than 20 from the ground.