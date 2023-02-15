Home page World

From: Anna Lorenz

Split

The skiing fun at the Swiss town of Brämbrüesch is over for the time being because there is no snow. The climatic conditions are forcing winter sports resorts to rethink.

Chur – Sunlit mountain slopes, brilliant white powder snow, perfectly groomed slopes – this is how the Swiss town of Chur presents its local mountain, the Brämbrüesch. The local recreation area on the north-east slope of the Dreibündenstein in the canton of Graubünden can be a true paradise for every winter sports enthusiast. It can, provided the weather cooperates – but it doesn’t. Spring-like temperatures and a lack of snow put an end to Chur’s skiing fun on the Brämbrüesch for the time being.

Too warm: the Brämbrüesch ski area in Chur will be closed until further notice

“After eleven sunny days with many guests, we are unfortunately forced to stop skiing from Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 for safety reasons,” said the club Chur tourism announced on Tuesday (February 14). The aerial tramways and gondolas are still operating, but the 20 kilometers of slopes are closed. According to information from blick.ch the snowmelt in the Alpine region.

As soon as it went uphill, it goes down again: The Churer Brämbrüesch is no longer a destination for winter sports enthusiasts. (Archive image) © buongiorno Panthermedia00563093 IMAGO / Panthermedia

At the same time, the weather conditions in the lower area, which is a popular destination for cyclists, did not allow bike operations on Brämbrüesch. Only sledging and hiking are still possible in the area. “uffa” subscription holders can take advantage of the offer to purchase half-price day tickets in selected nearby ski areas. In the coming week there should be a reassessment of the situation at Brämbrüesch.

Between sporting ambitions and a lack of snow: ski areas are under pressure due to a lack of winter weather

Spring-like weather prevails in many places in Germany and it looks similar in Switzerland. Mild temperatures wipe out wintry-looking landscapes, ski resort operators try to help themselves with snow cannons. However, not everyone likes that – activists recently demolished numerous snowmaking systems in the French part of Switzerland.

This year’s winter sports season makes climate change particularly clear: there is simply not enough snow. At the same time, the economic situation in Europe is causing many citizens to tighten their belts, so that the general volume of travel is lower. Although skiing holidays are also possible on a low budget, they have long been considered a luxury activity. No wonder, given that the average prices have risen by ten percent in some cases as a result of the rise in energy costs.

Switzerland, Germany, Austria: due to a lack of snow, new concepts are in demand in ski areas

The lack of guaranteed snow will, to all appearances, increasingly become a problem for winter sports regions. Many an alpine ski area sees its existence threatened accordingly. However, resorting to artificial snow, which is very energy-intensive, should not be an option. Rather, it is required that existing ski areas develop alternative strategies. Dieter Janecek (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), the Federal Government’s Tourism Commissioner, recently suggested that the focus should be on “close to nature[n] Tourism, hiking and the cultural offer”.