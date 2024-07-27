SECO: Switzerland will not use income from Russian assets for Ukraine’s needs

Switzerland has refused to transfer income from Russian assets to Ukraine. This was reported by the national news agency Keystone-SDA TASS.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) noted that in accordance with the country’s legislation and international obligations, Bern has no right to receive income from assets linked to the Bank of Russia. The country will not use these funds for the needs of Kyiv, the department said.

On July 26, the European Commission transferred the first 1.5 billion euros from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets in Europe to purchase weapons for Ukraine. The head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, said that this transfer is the best symbol and the best use of Russian assets to “make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live.” The money will not go to Kyiv, but to the European countries that supply it with weapons.