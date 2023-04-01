Switzerland: two trains derail in 20 minutes, several injured



Several people were injured, at least one seriously, in two separate train derailments that occurred in rapid succession in bad weather in northwestern Switzerland. The accidents occurred about 30 kilometers apart, north of the Swiss capital Bern, and rescue operations are still ongoing. “There are injuries in both trains,” a spokeswoman for the Bern cantonal police said.





The first incident occurred in the lakeside village of Luscherz, northwest of the capital Bern, around 4.30pm yesterday. The train was traveling between Luscherz and Biel. “A train derailed. The rear of the train fell on the right side,” explained the spokeswoman for the cantonal police of Bern. “There are several injured,” she said, without being able to provide further details on the conditions of those involved. The police still don’t know why the train derailed. Regional rail operator Aare Seeland Mobil said services were canceled on the line due to “a derailment caused by a storm”, with the duration of the disruption “unknown”. The second incident occurred about 20 minutes later in the village of Buren zum Hof. Regional rail operator RBS said some services were suspended “due to the storm”.

A spokeswoman said the crash could be due to strong winds, but “it’s not clear”. The Bern police tweeted that in Buren zum Hof ​​”an operation is underway due to a derailed RBS train. There are several injured, including at least one seriously person”. The national meteorological service MeteoSwiss said that gusts of more than 90 kilometers per hour were recorded in Switzerland on Friday. This wet and windy situation is associated with depression Mathis which circulates over northern Europehe said, generating ‘stormy winds over parts of Europe, including Switzerland’. ‘The strongest gusts are generally associated with showers and thunderstorms.’ Switzerland is renowned for its extensive and punctual rail network, with frequent services between cities, towns and even villages.Rail enthusiasts come from all over the world to ride some of the most picturesque routes or with exceptionally steep climbs.







Recent data from the Federal Statistical Office shows that in 2021, excluding suicides, eight people were killed in train accidents in Switzerland and 47 were seriously injured. Most of the injured were on the tracks. There were 88 separate accidents, of which 53 resulted in serious injuries. “Overall, the number of fatalities from train accidents has decreased significantly in recent decades, despite the increase in transportation services,” the office says.

