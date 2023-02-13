Birchi spokesman: Switzerland blocked $8.1 billion worth of Russian assets

Bern blocked $8.1 billion worth of Russian assets under sanctions, but Credit Suisse (CS) could freeze other Russian funds that are sanctioned by other countries. This is reported RIA News with reference to the press secretary of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) Antje Bertschi.

Earlier, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper, citing information received from Credit Suisse, reported that the bank had frozen more than a third of Russian assets registered in Switzerland. These funds may belong to Russia, the Central Bank and persons under sanctions in other countries.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis did not rule out that the country would use the frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine. However, according to him, there is no legal basis for such a step yet.